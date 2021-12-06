Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,522 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises about 2.9% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYH stock opened at $293.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $251.96 and a 52 week high of $321.48.

