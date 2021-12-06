Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $101.23 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Equinix worth $101,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $794.03 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 167.16, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $794.53 and its 200-day moving average is $808.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,667 shares of company stock worth $2,236,516. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

