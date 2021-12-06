Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to “Hold”

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Skechers have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been gaining from growth across the domestic and international channels, driven by wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales. During the third quarter of 2021, Skechers’ direct-to-consumer sales increased 44% year over year. Both revenues and earnings also improved year over year in the quarter. The company achieved double-digit growth across all its reportable segments, backed by continued global demand for its Comfort Technology footwear. Skechers remains focused on developing comfort footwear, expanding apparel offering, advancing e-commerce capabilities and tapping opportunities to drive overall sales. Going ahead, the company’s investments in long-term growth strategies including brands and infrastructural capabilities have been encouraging.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SKX. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

NYSE:SKX opened at $43.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

