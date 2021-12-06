Phantomx (PNX) Achieves Market Cap of $188,060.83

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 67.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $188,060.83 and approximately $41.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.00265685 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009809 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008998 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003214 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.