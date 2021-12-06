Analysts Set Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Target Price at $39.20

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VERI. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Veritone alerts:

VERI opened at $21.60 on Friday. Veritone has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth $1,512,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth $649,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritone by 42.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Veritone by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.