Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

EFX opened at C$7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$6.43 and a 52-week high of C$11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.66 million and a PE ratio of 14.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.40.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

