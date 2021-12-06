Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $200.43

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.42 and its 200-day moving average is $203.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

