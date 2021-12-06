Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 1,374 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.