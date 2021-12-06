Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $21.46 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 42,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

LOW stock opened at $248.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

