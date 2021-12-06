Axie Infinity (AXS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $571.63 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $5.98 billion and approximately $571.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for about $98.25 or 0.00202818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00037155 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007018 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

