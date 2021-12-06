TerraKRW One Day Volume Tops $98,831.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 2% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $37.93 million and $98,831.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00054752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.75 or 0.08297819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,265.88 or 0.99633433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00076120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 42,764,337,189 coins and its circulating supply is 42,763,608,080 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

