Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Truist

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist from $53.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of -112.78.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 777,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

