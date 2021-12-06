Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $465.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $455.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $345.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.15. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,657 shares of company stock valued at $285,239,811 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.