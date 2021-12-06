Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.090-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.50 million-$601.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.23 million.Five9 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.360-$0.370 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Five9 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN opened at $128.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average of $170.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 0.43. Five9 has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.