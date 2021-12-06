Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at Truist

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist from $198.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

NYSE MAA opened at $207.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $119.21 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

