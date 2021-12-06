Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MLLGF. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.