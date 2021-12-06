Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 158.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $957,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

