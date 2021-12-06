Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 230,564 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,564 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $35,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of HIW opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

