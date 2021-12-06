Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,385,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,211 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.16% of Energy Transfer worth $42,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ET stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

