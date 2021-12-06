Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 931,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,698,000 after acquiring an additional 84,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.07. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $51.43.

