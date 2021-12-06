Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 274.6% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 446.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $244.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $234.61 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

