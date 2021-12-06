Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 426 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

VCR opened at $333.20 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $261.00 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.94.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

