Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,990 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $951.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.57. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

