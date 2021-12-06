Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stake Boosted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of VNO opened at $40.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

