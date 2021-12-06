Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

