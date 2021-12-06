Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $419,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Splunk by 19.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Summit Insights raised their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Shares of SPLK opened at $114.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.08 and a 1 year high of $185.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

