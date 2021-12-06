Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,037,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after buying an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

