Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 5,347 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after acquiring an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.73 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

