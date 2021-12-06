Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 195,304 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195,304 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.