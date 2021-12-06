Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $41.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

