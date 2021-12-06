Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 70.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in State Street by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

NYSE STT opened at $90.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.07. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

