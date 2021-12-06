Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $146.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.