Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,922 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,179 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,867 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,598 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $48,974,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 112.8% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,387,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 735,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BNS shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.70.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

