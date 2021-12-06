Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,550 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $240.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.