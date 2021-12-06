Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of ED stock opened at $80.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

