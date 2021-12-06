Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after acquiring an additional 192,893 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,746 shares of company stock worth $1,921,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

