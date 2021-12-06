200 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,844,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 749.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after purchasing an additional 666,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,897,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $203.81 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

