ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 597 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MMP. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of MMP opened at $45.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

