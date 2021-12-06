Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 256,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,155,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 3.5% in the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 84,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 301,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.84 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.02.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

