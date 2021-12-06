Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.49 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $455.14 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.62 and a 200-day moving average of $443.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

