Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,558 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Amundi bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $60.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

