The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $37.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

