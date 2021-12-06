Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $137.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $135.75 on Friday. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $139.95. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.96.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

