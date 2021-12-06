Dai (DAI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Dai has a total market cap of $6.47 billion and $1.11 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00037217 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.63 or 0.00202902 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

