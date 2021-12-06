MakiSwap Price Reaches $0.0736 on Major Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $429,352.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.08 or 0.08336287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,690.73 or 1.00170678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00076332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

