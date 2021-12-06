Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

