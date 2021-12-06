Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $357.84 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

