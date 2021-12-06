SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $804,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

