C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $15,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,933 shares of company stock worth $2,797,133. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.00 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

