Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $54.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

